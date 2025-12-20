Controversy Erupts as Parliament Passes VB-G RAM G Bill

The passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill in Parliament has sparked significant controversy, with critics labeling it as a move rooted in political symbolism and historical revisionism. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the ruling BJP of perpetuating a 'Nathuram Godse mindset' by omitting Mahatma Gandhi's name in favor of Lord Ram.

Warring emphasized that the name change is an attempt to undermine the essence of the original MGNREGA scheme, suggesting it aims to phase out vital employment opportunities for the underprivileged. He raised concerns about increased costs for states, now required to cover 40% of the scheme's expenses, compared to a mere 10% previously.

Echoing these sentiments, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate condemned the renaming, viewing it as an affront to the revered figure of Ram. She warned of public protests and vowed that the Congress party would challenge the bill both in Parliament and on the streets, drawing parallels with their opposition to the farm laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)