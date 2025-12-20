Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Vessel Amid Venezuela Oil Blockade

The U.S. has interdicted and seized a vessel in international waters off the Venezuelan coast, following President Trump's announcement of a total blockade on sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela. The move is part of efforts to enforce sanctions, with Coast Guard leading operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has taken action by seizing a vessel in international waters near Venezuela, as confirmed by three anonymous U.S. officials to Reuters on Saturday. This operation follows President Donald Trump's declaration of a complete blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers in the region.

The officials did not specify the exact location of the seizure but indicated that the U.S. Coast Guard is heading the operation. Both the Coast Guard and the Pentagon have redirected inquiries to the White House, which has yet to provide a comment. This marks the second recent seizure of a sanctioned tanker by Coast Guard and other agencies.

President Trump issued an order for a "TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS" concerning their movements to and from Venezuela. Since last week, an effective embargo has led to vessels laden with millions of barrels of oil remaining in Venezuelan waters to avoid potential seizure by U.S. forces.

