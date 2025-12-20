U.S. Seizes Vessel Amid Venezuela Oil Blockade

The United States has taken action by seizing a vessel in international waters near Venezuela, as confirmed by three anonymous U.S. officials to Reuters on Saturday. This operation follows President Donald Trump's declaration of a complete blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers in the region.

The officials did not specify the exact location of the seizure but indicated that the U.S. Coast Guard is heading the operation. Both the Coast Guard and the Pentagon have redirected inquiries to the White House, which has yet to provide a comment. This marks the second recent seizure of a sanctioned tanker by Coast Guard and other agencies.

President Trump issued an order for a "TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS" concerning their movements to and from Venezuela. Since last week, an effective embargo has led to vessels laden with millions of barrels of oil remaining in Venezuelan waters to avoid potential seizure by U.S. forces.

