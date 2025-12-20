Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Bar Council Takes Bold Action Against Gangster Advocates

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has suspended licences of advocates with criminal backgrounds. This affects those listed as history-sheeters or gangsters. Disciplinary proceedings are underway for several advocates. The Allahabad High Court has requested statewide data on criminal cases involving lawyers.

The Allahabad High Court was informed by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh of a significant move to suspend the licences of advocates with criminal backgrounds. This includes those identified in police records as history-sheeters or gangsters.

The Bar Council has initiated suo motu cognizance against 98 advocates, with disciplinary proceedings pending against an additional 23. This was revealed during the hearing of a petition by advocate Mohammad Kafeel, who faces multiple criminal charges.

The court demands statewide data on criminal cases involving advocates. It also granted additional time to the Bar Council to provide detailed records of licensed practitioners. Currently, 5,14,439 advocates are enrolled, with 2,49,809 eligible to practice.

