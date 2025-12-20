Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Shalinitai Patil's Impact

Shalinitai Patil, the former Maharashtra minister known for her forthrightness and dedication to public service, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 94. Her death marks the end of an era in Maharashtra politics, where she played pivotal roles over decades.

Rising from a member of the Satara district council to the president of the Congress party's women's wing, Patil left an indelible mark on Indian politics. She made her presence felt both in the Lok Sabha, representing Sangli, and as an MLA from Koregaon. Her contribution to political discourse was characterized by a candor that many admired.

Shalinitai was remembered by leaders like Sharad Pawar and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who highlighted her ability to influence and inspire those around her. Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale also credited her for offering invaluable guidance during challenging times. Though she is gone, her legacy and insights will continue to guide many.

(With inputs from agencies.)