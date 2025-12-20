Left Menu

Nitin Nabin's Inaugural Puducherry Visit: A Tribute to Visionaries

BJP national working president Nitin Nabin visited Puducherry after assuming his role. He was warmly welcomed in Chennai and Puducherry. Nabin honored national figures Subramania Bharati and B R Ambedkar, emphasizing their lasting impact on India’s moral and intellectual foundation.

BJP's national working president, Nitin Nabin, marked his maiden visit to Puducherry, after taking on his new role in December. His arrival was greeted with enthusiasm by party members in Chennai and Puducherry.

In Chennai, Tamil Nadu BJP members, led by state chief Nainar Nagenthran, gave Nabin a warm reception at the airport. Key party figures, including Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and national secretary Arvind Menon, were among those present.

In Puducherry, Nabin paid homage to national icons Subramania Bharati and B R Ambedkar, whom he hailed as visionaries pivotal to India's development. His itinerary includes meetings with Puducherry's Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Lt Governor K Kailashanathan on December 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

