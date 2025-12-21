Left Menu

PM Modi Honors Assam Agitation Martyrs at Swahid Smarak Kshetra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' to pay tribute to Assam Agitation martyrs. The memorial honors 860 martyrs from the anti-illegal immigration movement that ended in 1985. The PM's visit aims to shed light on this significant chapter in Assam's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-12-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 11:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra. Commemorating those who laid down their lives during the six-year-long struggle against illegal immigration, the PM placed a floral tribute and toured the gallery displaying the busts of the 860 martyrs.

The memorial, inaugurated to coincide with the death anniversary of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the movement, showcases significant aspects of Assam's history. Prime Minister Modi's visit drew national attention to the movement, highlighting its importance.

Built with a budget of Rs 170 crore, the memorial includes a prayer hall, auditorium, cycle track, and facilities for a sound and light show. The Assam Agitation concluded with the Assam Accord in 1985, marking a turning point in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

