Trump Appoints Louisiana Governor as Special Envoy to Greenland
President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the U.S. Special Envoy to Greenland. Trump emphasized the strategic importance of Greenland for national security and global safety, highlighting Landry's understanding and capabilities to advance the United States' interest in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 08:08 IST
President Donald Trump announced that Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry will serve as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.
In his statement posted on Truth Social, Trump stressed Greenland's pivotal role in national security. He expressed confidence in Landry's ability to advocate for American interests and global safety effectively.
This appointment underscores the strategic importance of Greenland in the current geopolitical climate, as the U.S. seeks to ensure the security and survival of its allies worldwide.