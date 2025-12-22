Trump Appoints Louisiana Governor as Special Envoy to Greenland

President Donald Trump announced that Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry will serve as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.

In his statement posted on Truth Social, Trump stressed Greenland's pivotal role in national security. He expressed confidence in Landry's ability to advocate for American interests and global safety effectively.

This appointment underscores the strategic importance of Greenland in the current geopolitical climate, as the U.S. seeks to ensure the security and survival of its allies worldwide.