Manhunt for Gunman in Prominent Youth Leader's Killing Intensifies

Bangladesh Police have not identified the location of the main suspect in the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Authorities are intensifying their search for Faisal Karim Masud, considered the gunman responsible for the murder, as they face mounting pressure.

The call for action follows a 24-hour ultimatum by Hadi's party, Inqilab Mancha, demanding progress in the investigation. However, Additional IGP Khandaker Rafiqul Islam confirmed that no concrete evidence links any political factions to the incident.

Hadi's murder, which appears politically motivated, has incited national unrest and attacks. The prominent leader, shot during his campaign, had been an influential figure in student protests that led to a change in government.

(With inputs from agencies.)