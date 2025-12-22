Manhunt for Gunman in Prominent Youth Leader's Killing Intensifies
The Bangladesh Police lack specific information on the main suspect in the murder of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi's party demanded progress within 24 hours. Authorities are actively searching for the suspect while investigating political motives behind the murder, which has sparked national unrest.
Bangladesh Police have not identified the location of the main suspect in the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Authorities are intensifying their search for Faisal Karim Masud, considered the gunman responsible for the murder, as they face mounting pressure.
The call for action follows a 24-hour ultimatum by Hadi's party, Inqilab Mancha, demanding progress in the investigation. However, Additional IGP Khandaker Rafiqul Islam confirmed that no concrete evidence links any political factions to the incident.
Hadi's murder, which appears politically motivated, has incited national unrest and attacks. The prominent leader, shot during his campaign, had been an influential figure in student protests that led to a change in government.
