Shiv Sena Gears Up for BMC Election Showdown, Dismisses Congress as 'Tourists'

As Shiv Sena (UBT) prepares for next month's crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, leader Anand Dubey confidently dismissed Congress's chances, emphasizing Shiv Sena's three-decade dominance in Mumbai. Congress, meanwhile, pledges to focus on development over division, fighting alone in the upcoming electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:42 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey (Photo/Screengrab of video shared by Anand Dubey). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey expressed confidence in his party's enduring influence over Mumbai politics. He mocked Congress's relevance, highlighting Shiv Sena's 30-year winning streak in city elections.

Dubey disparaged Congress through a video statement, portraying the party as virtually inconsequential in the upcoming BMC vote, drawing comparisons to tourists who campaign, lose, and depart. This follows Congress's announcement of contesting the elections independently.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant reiterated their intention to pursue development-focused election strategies, independent of current alliances. Historical power dynamics, particularly the split in Shiv Sena, signify a pivotal contest as the BMC elections approach amid a recent local body electoral victory for the ruling front.

