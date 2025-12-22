Shiv Sena Gears Up for BMC Election Showdown, Dismisses Congress as 'Tourists'

In the lead-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey expressed confidence in his party's enduring influence over Mumbai politics. He mocked Congress's relevance, highlighting Shiv Sena's 30-year winning streak in city elections.

Dubey disparaged Congress through a video statement, portraying the party as virtually inconsequential in the upcoming BMC vote, drawing comparisons to tourists who campaign, lose, and depart. This follows Congress's announcement of contesting the elections independently.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant reiterated their intention to pursue development-focused election strategies, independent of current alliances. Historical power dynamics, particularly the split in Shiv Sena, signify a pivotal contest as the BMC elections approach amid a recent local body electoral victory for the ruling front.