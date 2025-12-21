BJP Dominates Latur District Local Body Elections

In a decisive outcome, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched the president's positions in four of the five municipal councils in Latur district, according to results announced Sunday. The elections were conducted over two phases this month.

The BJP's victories were marked in Udgir, where Swati Sachin Hude defeated Congress's Khadri Anjum Fatema Syed Abdullah, in Ahmedpur with Swapnil Maharudra Whatte's triumph over NCP's Abhay Balwant Mirkale, in Nilanga by Pramod Sanjayraj Halgarkar besting Congress's Shaikh Hamid Ibrahim, and in Renapur, where Shobha Shyamrao Akangire beat Congress candidate Archana Pradeep Mane.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and an ally of BJP in Maharashtra, took the Ausa seat with Shaikh Parvin Navaboddin defeating his rivals, marking the only exception to BJP's dominance in the district's local elections.