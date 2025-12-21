Left Menu

BJP Dominates Latur District Local Body Elections

The BJP secured the president's posts in four out of five local bodies in Latur district, Maharashtra. Victories included Udgir, Ahmedpur, Nilanga, and Renapur. The NCP, BJP's ally, won in Ausa. The elections saw notable wins against Congress candidates, further strengthening BJP's local influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:49 IST
BJP Dominates Latur District Local Body Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive outcome, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched the president's positions in four of the five municipal councils in Latur district, according to results announced Sunday. The elections were conducted over two phases this month.

The BJP's victories were marked in Udgir, where Swati Sachin Hude defeated Congress's Khadri Anjum Fatema Syed Abdullah, in Ahmedpur with Swapnil Maharudra Whatte's triumph over NCP's Abhay Balwant Mirkale, in Nilanga by Pramod Sanjayraj Halgarkar besting Congress's Shaikh Hamid Ibrahim, and in Renapur, where Shobha Shyamrao Akangire beat Congress candidate Archana Pradeep Mane.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and an ally of BJP in Maharashtra, took the Ausa seat with Shaikh Parvin Navaboddin defeating his rivals, marking the only exception to BJP's dominance in the district's local elections.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025