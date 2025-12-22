Left Menu

Trump Appoints Jeff Landry as Special Envoy to Greenland Amid Controversy

President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the special envoy to Greenland. Landry supports Greenland joining the U.S. for security and resource interests. Greenland and Denmark reject this notion, and tensions have arisen despite ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and Greenland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 12:44 IST
Trump Appoints Jeff Landry as Special Envoy to Greenland Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising political move, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, stirring a wave of reactions.

President Trump expressed confidence in Landry's ability to bolster U.S. interests, particularly in terms of national security and safeguarding global allies. Despite Trump's enthusiasm for integrating Greenland into the United States, both Greenland and Denmark have dismissed such suggestions.

Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt emphasized the importance of transparent communication and restoring trust in light of recent U.S. remarks, citing a longstanding history of cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025