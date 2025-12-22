Trump Appoints Jeff Landry as Special Envoy to Greenland Amid Controversy

In a surprising political move, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, stirring a wave of reactions.

President Trump expressed confidence in Landry's ability to bolster U.S. interests, particularly in terms of national security and safeguarding global allies. Despite Trump's enthusiasm for integrating Greenland into the United States, both Greenland and Denmark have dismissed such suggestions.

Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt emphasized the importance of transparent communication and restoring trust in light of recent U.S. remarks, citing a longstanding history of cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)