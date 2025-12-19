Russia's Hybrid Cyber War: Targeting Denmark's Infrastructure

Danish authorities disclosed new cyberattacks by Russia against infrastructure and websites in Denmark in 2024 and 2025. These cyber assaults, previously unreported, included attacks on a Danish water utility and disruptive activities targeting Danish websites before recent regional and local elections.

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service identified these actions as part of Russia's 'hybrid war' against Western nations, a strategy aiming to destabilize countries supporting Ukraine. These incidents form part of a larger sabotage campaign across Europe attributed to Russia.

The intelligence report highlights the involvement of Russian-linked groups and the broader strategy to exploit European vulnerabilities. German authorities have also accused Russia of similar cyber disturbances, showing a persistent and coordinated cyber threat across the continent.

