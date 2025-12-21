Left Menu

Controversy Over PM Modi's Silence on Zubeen Garg During Assam Visit

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not mentioning late singer Zubeen Garg during his two-day visit to Assam. Gogoi alleged that the exclusion was advised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Congress demands justice for Garg, linking it to broader political accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:41 IST
Gaurav Gogoi, the president of the Assam Congress, expressed strong criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the late singer Zubeen Garg during his recent tour of Assam. In a Facebook post, Gogoi alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised the PM to avoid mentioning Garg, who passed away tragically in Singapore.

The Special Investigation Team of Assam's CID has charged several individuals in connection with Garg's death, posing questions about government accountability and transparency. Despite attending numerous events and engagements over his two-day visit, Modi did not acknowledge Garg, which Gogoi termed as disrespectful to the Assamese public.

Highlighting the legacy of Zubeen Garg, Gogoi, alongside other Congress leaders, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, sought justice and recognition for the late artist, demanding the Bharat Ratna for his contributions. The omission of Garg's mention has sparked considerable debate amid ongoing political tensions in the state.

