UDF Expands Coalition with New Allies Ahead of Kerala Assembly Polls

In a strategic move before the Assembly elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has widened its coalition by incorporating three additional political parties, including the Kerala unit of the Trinamool Congress.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan announced the alliance expansion after a UDF meeting, confirming that P V Anvar's Trinamool Congress, C K Janu's Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party, and Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan's Kerala Kamaraj Congress have joined the front. This decision marks a shift for Janu and Chandrasekharan, who previously aligned with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Addressing the media, Satheesan emphasized a renewed focus on the tribal community's welfare, utilizing Janu's experience. As electoral preparations advance, the UDF plans to organize a statewide rally and commence seat-sharing discussions next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)