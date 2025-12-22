Left Menu

UDF Expands Coalition with New Allies Ahead of Kerala Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Kerala's Congress-led UDF has expanded its coalition by adding three parties, including Trinamool Congress. Leaders V D Satheesan, P V Anvar, C K Janu, and Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan aim to strengthen opposition to LDF's policies, focusing on tribal welfare and electoral readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:28 IST
UDF Expands Coalition with New Allies Ahead of Kerala Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move before the Assembly elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has widened its coalition by incorporating three additional political parties, including the Kerala unit of the Trinamool Congress.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan announced the alliance expansion after a UDF meeting, confirming that P V Anvar's Trinamool Congress, C K Janu's Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party, and Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan's Kerala Kamaraj Congress have joined the front. This decision marks a shift for Janu and Chandrasekharan, who previously aligned with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Addressing the media, Satheesan emphasized a renewed focus on the tribal community's welfare, utilizing Janu's experience. As electoral preparations advance, the UDF plans to organize a statewide rally and commence seat-sharing discussions next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025