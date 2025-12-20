Left Menu

Election Commission Enhances BLO Application to Streamline Voter Verification

The Election Commission in West Bengal has implemented a new feature in the BLO application to address logical discrepancies in voter records. This aims to address 32 lakh issues of unlinked voter records. The feature is expected to ease the verification process and reduce the number of hearings required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:07 IST
Election Commission Enhances BLO Application to Streamline Voter Verification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has rolled out an innovative update to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) application, designed to meticulously address logical discrepancies within West Bengal's voter records.

Aimed at tackling an overwhelming 32 lakh cases where voters remain unlinked to the 2002 electoral rolls, the application introduces the 'Re-verify logical discrepancies' feature, which is anticipated to significantly diminish the requirement for hearings.

This streamlined approach intends to resolve mismatches due to differences in name spellings, inclusion of middle names, or variations in titles and designations, ultimately making the verification process more efficient for officials and citizens alike.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025