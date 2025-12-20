Election Commission Enhances BLO Application to Streamline Voter Verification
The Election Commission in West Bengal has implemented a new feature in the BLO application to address logical discrepancies in voter records. This aims to address 32 lakh issues of unlinked voter records. The feature is expected to ease the verification process and reduce the number of hearings required.
The Election Commission has rolled out an innovative update to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) application, designed to meticulously address logical discrepancies within West Bengal's voter records.
Aimed at tackling an overwhelming 32 lakh cases where voters remain unlinked to the 2002 electoral rolls, the application introduces the 'Re-verify logical discrepancies' feature, which is anticipated to significantly diminish the requirement for hearings.
This streamlined approach intends to resolve mismatches due to differences in name spellings, inclusion of middle names, or variations in titles and designations, ultimately making the verification process more efficient for officials and citizens alike.
