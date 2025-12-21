Left Menu

France Unveils Plan for Next-Gen Aircraft Carrier: Europe’s Largest Warship

France announces a new aircraft carrier project, the PANG, set to bolster maritime strength. The vessel will replace Charles de Gaulle and be operational by 2038. Amid funding concerns, it underscores Europe's defense autonomy needs against global powers. The project encourages industrial growth, especially for small and medium businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:16 IST
France is set to strengthen its naval capabilities as President Emmanuel Macron confirmed plans for a next-generation aircraft carrier, codenamed 'Porte-Avions Nouvelle Génération' (PANG). This strategic initiative aims to replace the aging Charles de Gaulle with a more formidable vessel by 2038 and enhance France's maritime prowess.

The ambitious program, estimated to cost approximately 10.25 billion euros ($12 billion), is critical amidst rising defense needs due to the Ukraine conflict and the shifting dynamics of transatlantic security. Development of nuclear propulsion components is underway, reliant on the 2025 budget for further advancement.

Although some French lawmakers question the project's timing due to economic constraints, Macron assured that it would revitalize the industrial sector, benefiting small to medium businesses. This aligns with Europe's broader push for defense autonomy, particularly as France remains a key nuclear power in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

