Rising Tensions: Protests for Hindu Safety in Bangladesh

Protesters rallied at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in response to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Organized by Bongiyo Hindu Jagaran, the march was halted by police in Beckbagan. The protest follows the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, highlighting demands for justice and security for Hindus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:28 IST
In a fervent display of solidarity, hundreds of protesters carrying saffron flags gathered to protest against the alleged violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh. The march, known as 'Hindu Hunkar Padayatra', commenced from Sealdah on Tuesday and aimed to reach the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.

However, the marchers met with police intervention in the Beckbagan area, preventing their advance. Organized by 'Bongiyo Hindu Jagaran', the demonstration demanded safety for Hindus in Bangladesh, echoing slogans like 'Hindu Hindu Bhai Bhai' in response to the gruesome lynching of 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh region.

Tensions flared as some protesters attempted to breach police barricades, calling for accountability for Das's murder. The police, maintaining order, resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd, underscoring the intense emotion surrounding the demand for justice and protection for minority communities across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

