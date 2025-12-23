Left Menu

Deceptive Feasts: Police Uncover Major Racket in Expired Food Repackaging

The Delhi Police have dismantled a racket involved in importing and repackaging expired food products for sale, posing serious health risks. Seven arrests were made, with expired products worth Rs 4.3 crore seized, following raids in the Sadar Bazar market area. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:17 IST
  India
  • India

The Delhi Police have exposed a significant racket centred around the illegal import and repackaging of expired branded food products, leading to serious public health concerns. Prompt raids led to the capture of expired goods worth Rs 4.3 crore, announced officials on Tuesday.

Following targeted operations at Pahari Dheeraj and Faiz Ganj in the bustling Sadar Bazar wholesale market, authorities arrested seven individuals, including the alleged kingpin, Atal Jaiswal. The culprits allegedly altered product information, such as manufacturing and expiry dates, to pass them as genuine goods at retail chains and e-commerce platforms.

The operation revealed a well-equipped setup for forgery, including printing and sealing machinery. The timely intervention by the Food Safety Department ensured the prevention of further consumer exposure to these hazardous items. Meanwhile, investigating officers continue to trace the depth of this intricate fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

