The Geopolitical Chess Game: U.S. Eyes on Greenland

President Donald Trump reaffirmed the strategic importance of Greenland for U.S. national security, announcing the appointment of a special envoy to strengthen efforts, thus causing a diplomatic stir with Denmark and Greenland.

The United States is focusing on Greenland's strategic location, situated on the shortest transatlantic route, which is crucial for ballistic missile warnings. There is a push to enhance military presence, including radar installation to monitor movements by Russian vessels.

Despite past colonial ties with Denmark, Greenland harbors ambitions for autonomy and independence, potentially sparking a shift towards U.S. alignment if it gains independence. However, Denmark and Greenland assert the island's sovereignty, barring external claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)