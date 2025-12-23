BJP's Nitin Nabin Criticizes 'Part-Time Politicians'

BJP working president Nitin Nabin publicly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, labeling him a 'part-time politician' and accusing him of defaming constitutional bodies like the Election Commission. Nabin also took a jab at Bihar's RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for similar behavior.

Nabin emphasized the BJP's commitment to full-time political engagement, contrasting it with the alleged casual approach of opposition leaders. Appearing at a grand felicitation ceremony, Nabin championed the work culture within the BJP and expressed gratitude for the support from PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The critical rally highlighted BJP's political strategy and achievements, particularly the recent electoral success in Bihar, Maharashtra, and Arunachal Pradesh. Nabin pledged continued focus on countering political 'part-timers' in regions like West Bengal and Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)