Left Menu

BJP's Nitin Nabin Criticizes 'Part-Time Politicians'

BJP's Nitin Nabin criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a 'part-time politician', claiming he defames constitutional bodies and speaks ill abroad. Nabin highlighted BJP's full-time dedication and success, emphasizing his personal journey and upcoming challenges in West Bengal and Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:00 IST
BJP's Nitin Nabin Criticizes 'Part-Time Politicians'
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP working president Nitin Nabin publicly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, labeling him a 'part-time politician' and accusing him of defaming constitutional bodies like the Election Commission. Nabin also took a jab at Bihar's RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for similar behavior.

Nabin emphasized the BJP's commitment to full-time political engagement, contrasting it with the alleged casual approach of opposition leaders. Appearing at a grand felicitation ceremony, Nabin championed the work culture within the BJP and expressed gratitude for the support from PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The critical rally highlighted BJP's political strategy and achievements, particularly the recent electoral success in Bihar, Maharashtra, and Arunachal Pradesh. Nabin pledged continued focus on countering political 'part-timers' in regions like West Bengal and Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025