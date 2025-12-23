Assam's Geopolitical Concerns: A Call for Vigilance

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concerns on Tuesday, claiming that Assam might be "automatically included" in Bangladesh if the population of Bangladeshi-origin individuals residing in the state grows by another 10 percent.

Addressing reporters, Sarma emphasized that he's been vocal about this issue for the past five years. He highlighted that currently, 40 percent of Assam's population is of Bangladeshi origin. An increase of 10 percent could lead to Assam being integrated with Bangladesh, he warned, referencing a comment by a Bangladeshi leader about merging the region.

Earlier this month, Hasnat Abdullah of Bangladesh's National Citizen Party suggested that Bangladesh should "isolate" India's northeast and support separatists if India destabilizes Bangladesh. Abdullah noted the northeast's geographical vulnerability due to its dependence on the Siliguri Corridor for connectivity.