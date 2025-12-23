Left Menu

Assam's Geopolitical Concerns: A Call for Vigilance

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warns of Assam's potential integration into Bangladesh if the influx of Bangladeshi-origin residents increases. This statement follows comments by Bangladesh's National Citizen Party leader advocating for regional separatism. Sarma has highlighted this issue for five years, urging caution over Assam's demographic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chabua | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:10 IST
Assam's Geopolitical Concerns: A Call for Vigilance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concerns on Tuesday, claiming that Assam might be "automatically included" in Bangladesh if the population of Bangladeshi-origin individuals residing in the state grows by another 10 percent.

Addressing reporters, Sarma emphasized that he's been vocal about this issue for the past five years. He highlighted that currently, 40 percent of Assam's population is of Bangladeshi origin. An increase of 10 percent could lead to Assam being integrated with Bangladesh, he warned, referencing a comment by a Bangladeshi leader about merging the region.

Earlier this month, Hasnat Abdullah of Bangladesh's National Citizen Party suggested that Bangladesh should "isolate" India's northeast and support separatists if India destabilizes Bangladesh. Abdullah noted the northeast's geographical vulnerability due to its dependence on the Siliguri Corridor for connectivity.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025