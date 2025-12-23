Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Christmas Carol Attack in Palakkad

Catholic Bishop Peter Kochupurackal condemned an attack on a Christmas carol group in Palakkad. The incident involved Ashwin Raj, allegedly linked to the RSS, and led to the vandalism of the carol group's equipment. Controversy arose with allegations of CPI (M) involvement, adding to regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:57 IST
Catholic Bishop Peter Kochupurackal has firmly denounced the recent attack on a Christmas carol group in Palakkad, describing the incident as highly condemnable.

The attack involved Ashwin Raj, allegedly a member of the RSS, who reportedly vandalized the carol group's equipment. Bishop Kochupurackal insisted that such violence cannot be tolerated and called for legal action to address the situation.

The incident has sparked political contention, with local BJP leader C Krishnakumar alleging that the carol group included CPI (M) members, suggesting a deliberate provocation. The CPI (M) has yet to respond to these accusations.

