Electoral Purification Drive: Ensuring Accurate Voter Lists in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa emphasizes the importance of accurate electoral rolls, directing officials to rectify errors and remove ineligible voters while adding new eligible ones. A meeting was held to ensure the correct implementation of the Special Intensive Revision process with active participation from district officials and public representatives.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh, Navdeep Rinwa, has outlined a comprehensive strategy to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls in the state, emphasizing the removal of ineligible voters and the inclusion of eligible ones. At a meeting in Meerut, Rinwa instructed officials to provide political parties with lists of absent, shifted, and deceased voters for re-verification.

To enhance the fidelity of the electoral rolls, Rinwa stressed that no eligible voter should be omitted and no ineligible voter included. The meeting, attended by key administrative officers, highlighted the need for error-free data and the accountability of Booth-Level Officers and Agents in the digitization process.

A focused campaign was also launched to facilitate the registration of new voters via Form-6. Rinwa praised the collaborative efforts of Booth-Level Officers, district officials, political representatives, and the public in advancing the goals of the Special Intensive Revision, underscoring the state's commitment to maintaining clean electoral rolls.

