Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Manufacturing Focus in India's Growth Model

Rahul Gandhi, a key leader from the Congress party, has called for a transformative growth model for India, focusing on manufacturing. In a video shared via social media platform X, Gandhi remarked on global shifts in the automotive industry during his recent visit to a BMW factory in Germany.

Gandhi drew attention to China's advancements in electric vehicles, suggesting India can similarly take advantage of its large-scale infrastructure needs. He highlighted how China's mobility innovations provide it with a competitive edge, and urged India to pursue a unique industrial path amidst transitioning global markets.

Criticizing the BJP-led government, Gandhi accused it of stifling manufacturing potential by favoring a few major corporate conglomerates. He stressed that manufacturing is essential for generating employment in India, advocating for policies that foster domestic production and reduce reliance on imports, particularly from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)