Thackeray Cousins Reunite: A Political Shift Ahead of Mumbai Elections

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, estranged cousins, have forged an alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The coalition aims to consolidate the 'Marathi manoos' vote and challenge the ruling Mahayuti coalition. Political opponents view the move as a desperate attempt for political survival amidst past electoral setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:09 IST
The long-standing political feud between estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray has ended with a strategic alliance ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The reunion, announced at a joint press conference, seeks to consolidate Marathi votes against the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

This political move arrives amid criticism from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who sees it as a desperate attempt to regain relevance following poor performances in recent elections. He disparaged the media coverage, comparing it to international diplomacy headlines, and questioned the potential impact of the union.

The backdrop of this alliance includes the deep historical ties of the Thackeray family to Maharashtra's political landscape. However, details on the BMC seat-sharing arrangements remain unresolved, sparking speculation about the alliance's dynamics and its political efficacy in countering the BJP-led coalition.

