Thackeray Cousins Reunite: A Political Shift Ahead of Mumbai Elections

The long-standing political feud between estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray has ended with a strategic alliance ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The reunion, announced at a joint press conference, seeks to consolidate Marathi votes against the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

This political move arrives amid criticism from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who sees it as a desperate attempt to regain relevance following poor performances in recent elections. He disparaged the media coverage, comparing it to international diplomacy headlines, and questioned the potential impact of the union.

The backdrop of this alliance includes the deep historical ties of the Thackeray family to Maharashtra's political landscape. However, details on the BMC seat-sharing arrangements remain unresolved, sparking speculation about the alliance's dynamics and its political efficacy in countering the BJP-led coalition.

