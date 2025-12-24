Left Menu

Diplomatic Exchange at Mar-a-Lago

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, had a meeting with his American counterpart, Sergio Gor, at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of President Donald Trump in Florida. The gathering marks Kwatra's first visit to the location, coinciding with Trump's presence for the Christmas holidays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met with American Ambassador Sergio Gor at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of President Donald Trump.

Kwatra's engagement at Mar-a-Lago marked his initial visit to the destination, as noted in a social media post by Gor, who serves as the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia. Announcing the meeting on X, Gor expressed his pleasure in hosting the Indian envoy.

President Trump is spending his Christmas holiday at Mar-a-Lago and is scheduled for NORAD Santa Calls and conversations with service members. Additionally, Gor shared a photo showcasing Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay with Trump, commenting on his visit to Florida.

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

