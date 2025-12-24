Diplomatic Exchange at Mar-a-Lago

India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met with American Ambassador Sergio Gor at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of President Donald Trump.

Kwatra's engagement at Mar-a-Lago marked his initial visit to the destination, as noted in a social media post by Gor, who serves as the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia. Announcing the meeting on X, Gor expressed his pleasure in hosting the Indian envoy.

President Trump is spending his Christmas holiday at Mar-a-Lago and is scheduled for NORAD Santa Calls and conversations with service members. Additionally, Gor shared a photo showcasing Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay with Trump, commenting on his visit to Florida.