Trump Expresses Concerns Over Iranian Soccer Team's World Cup Participation

President Donald Trump raised questions about the Iranian soccer team's participation in the upcoming World Cup, pointing towards safety concerns amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. While addressing the issue on his social media channel, Trump suggested that it might not be appropriate for Iran to participate in the tournament co-hosted by the United States.

Earlier statements from Trump had assured FIFA President Gianni Infantino of the Iranian team's welcome. However, Trump's recent comments seemed to signify a deviation from these assurances. White House officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed the initial message but offered no immediate clarification on the context of safety concerns.

Iran, subjected to a U.S. travel ban since June, has its athletes and coaches exempted from this restriction, allowing them to enter the U.S. for tournament participation. Iran is set to compete in matches in California and Seattle in June. The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)