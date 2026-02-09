Left Menu

Dalit Youth's Vision Lost in Eye-Piercing Attack

A Dalit youth named Rahul was brutally assaulted and lost vision in one eye after an argument over defecating near a canal. The attacker, Shankar Bind, allegedly used caste-based slurs and pierced a motorcycle key into Rahul's eye. A case has been filed against Bind under several legal sections.

In a shocking incident, a Dalit youth in Aurai suffered severe injury after a brutal assault led to the loss of vision in one eye. The altercation began over defecation near a canal.

The victim, Rahul, was attacked by Shankar Bind, who used caste-based slurs during the incident. When Rahul attempted to flee, Bind allegedly pierced his eye with a motorcycle key, threatening his life in the process, according to local police reports.

Rahul's critical condition prompted immediate transfer to a Varanasi hospital. The authorities have registered a case against Bind under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Investigation continues.

