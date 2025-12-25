Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Beacon of Good Governance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday emphasized the enduring influence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the state's governance practices. Sarma highlighted Vajpayee's vision as integral to delivering accountable governance.

Born on this day in 1924, Vajpayee is commemorated nationwide for his contributions to good governance. His political career included three terms as Prime Minister. Assam observes this day with tributes and exhibitions.

Sarma visited the state BJP headquarters to pay homage, reflecting on Vajpayee's role as a guiding force and his impact on leadership and governance in India.