Honoring Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Celebration of Legacy and Leadership in Jharkhand
Jharkhand celebrated the legacy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and BJP leaders paid tributes, highlighting Vajpayee's ideals. The BJP organized an exhibition and announced an Atal Smriti Sammelan across assembly constituencies.
In Jharkhand, a galaxy of leaders including Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren came together to commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
In a show of respect, the Jharkhand Governor garlanded Vajpayee's portrait at Durbar Hall in Lok Bhawan, Ranchi. Soren and BJP leaders expressed their admiration through heartfelt tributes on X, emphasizing Vajpayee's enduring ideals.
The BJP orchestrated an exhibition chronicling Vajpayee's life and resolved to host Atal Smriti Sammelan events in every assembly constituency from December 25 to 31, affirming his legacy as a beacon of good governance and democratic values.
