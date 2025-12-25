Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: A Tale of Alleged Conspiracy and Resignation

Allegations have surfaced implicating a section of Bangladesh's interim government in the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a radical leader killed in December. Hadi's brother claims the murder was orchestrated to sabotage the general elections.

In the wake of these accusations, Special Assistant Md Khuda Baksh Chowdhury resigned, adding fuel to an already tense political climate. Omar Hadi, leading protests, has demanded a full investigation and accountability.

The political fallout of Hadi's death saw widespread unrest, including attacks on media outlets and cultural organizations, highlighting the fragile state of Bangladesh's political landscape.

