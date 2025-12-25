Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: A Tale of Alleged Conspiracy and Resignation

The brother of slain Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi accuses the interim government of plotting his murder to disrupt upcoming elections. Resignations follow amid protests and demands for accountability, as political tension escalates in the wake of Hadi's death and its violent aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:11 IST
  • Bangladesh

Allegations have surfaced implicating a section of Bangladesh's interim government in the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a radical leader killed in December. Hadi's brother claims the murder was orchestrated to sabotage the general elections.

In the wake of these accusations, Special Assistant Md Khuda Baksh Chowdhury resigned, adding fuel to an already tense political climate. Omar Hadi, leading protests, has demanded a full investigation and accountability.

The political fallout of Hadi's death saw widespread unrest, including attacks on media outlets and cultural organizations, highlighting the fragile state of Bangladesh's political landscape.

