Left Menu

Mahayuti's Flag: A Tribute to Vajpayee at BMC

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes the significance of hoisting Mahayuti's flag on the BMC as a tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He highlights Vajpayee's legacy, contributions to India's economy, foreign policy, and infrastructure, while anticipating transparent governance in the upcoming municipal polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:34 IST
Mahayuti's Flag: A Tribute to Vajpayee at BMC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has marked the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by declaring that hoisting the Mahayuti's flag on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be a true tribute to the late leader.

Fadnavis made these remarks during the Atal Good Governance Conference held at the Mumbai BJP office, ahead of the municipal corporation polls set for January 15. The Mahayuti, an alliance party, aims to establish a transparent and honest regime within the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Praising Vajpayee's contributions to foreign policy and economic reforms, Fadnavis emphasized the ongoing impact of his legacy, now carried on by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister underlined the demand for a grand memorial in Mumbai to honor Vajpayee's enduring influence.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025