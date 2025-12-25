Mahayuti's Flag: A Tribute to Vajpayee at BMC

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has marked the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by declaring that hoisting the Mahayuti's flag on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be a true tribute to the late leader.

Fadnavis made these remarks during the Atal Good Governance Conference held at the Mumbai BJP office, ahead of the municipal corporation polls set for January 15. The Mahayuti, an alliance party, aims to establish a transparent and honest regime within the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Praising Vajpayee's contributions to foreign policy and economic reforms, Fadnavis emphasized the ongoing impact of his legacy, now carried on by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister underlined the demand for a grand memorial in Mumbai to honor Vajpayee's enduring influence.