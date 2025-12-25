Left Menu

Civic poll tickets to be based on surveys, says Gadkari; takes a swipe at dynastic politics

Neither Nitin Gadkari nor Devendra Fadnavis can do anything outside the survey, he asserted.Taking a swipe at dynastic politics, Gadkari said the BJP is a party of workers, and not families.This is not a party of husbands and wives, fathers and sons.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 21:42 IST
Tickets for the upcoming civic polls will be given on the basis of surveys, Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted a day later.

''Four surveys of aspiring candidates have been conducted. One survey is with me and three are with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Tickets will be decided only on surveys. Neither Nitin Gadkari nor Devendra Fadnavis can do anything outside the survey,'' he asserted.

Taking a swipe at dynastic politics, Gadkari said the BJP is a party of workers, and not families.

''This is not a party of husbands and wives, fathers and sons. Politics is not a business for making money. In one ward, husband, wife, son and sister all asked for tickets. Only the driver and lackey are left,'' he said.

He also added that there was bound to be disappointment if someone does not get a ticket, but workers must understand the larger goal of winning more seats.

Gadkari was speaking at an event to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

