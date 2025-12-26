Left Menu

BJP leader urges govt to remove video implying his involvement in Ankita Bhandari murder

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:27 IST
BJP leader urges govt to remove video implying his involvement in Ankita Bhandari murder
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam has urged the Uttarakhand government to order the removal of certain audio and video content on social media implicating him in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, calling them an attempt to malign his image.

The party affairs in-charge in the state made the request in a letter to Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli on Thursday. ''I request you to instruct the social media platforms and news channels involved to remove such material and prevent the dissemination of such material directly or indirectly,'' he wrote. Gautam also submitted a list of social media and news channels that he said made ''false and malicious'' allegations against him with the intention of ''tarnishing and damaging his reputation.'' ''Recently, it has come to my knowledge that under a criminal conspiracy, some unscrupulous criminal elements have created a fake and fabricated audio recording, and to further this, they are circulating such hateful, malicious, and false material on media and social media,'' the BJP national general secretary said.

The controversy stems from a viral video and an alleged audio conversation of a woman named Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be the wife of former MLA Suresh Rathore from Haridwar's Jwalapur. In the video, Sanawar alleged that a person named 'Gattu' was involved in the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at a resort who was murdered in 2022 by her employer over refusal to render sexual favours.

The Congress has demanded a CBI inquiry into the fresh allegations under the supervision of a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court. The BJP, which is at the receiving end of the allegation, called Sanawar a woman involved in questionable social activities. BJP's Suresh Rathore earlier dismissed the video as AI-generated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025