Malaysia's ex-PM Najib ordered to serve 15 years in jail in 1MDB case

A Malaysian court on Friday ‌sentenced former premier Najib Razak to serve 15 years ⁠in prison after convicting him on multiple counts of abuse of power and money ​laundering over his role in the ‍multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The judge sentenced Najib to 15 years in ⁠jail ‌on each ⁠of the four counts of abuse of power ‍and five years in prison for ​each of the 21 charges of money ⁠laundering, all of which would be served concurrently. Najib, ⁠72, has been in prison since August 2022 after a conviction in ⁠an earlier case involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which ⁠he ‌co-founded in 2009 while premier. He has denied wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)