CWC Meeting: Pressure on Congress Leadership Amid Internal Strife

As the Congress Working Committee prepares to convene, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan has raised questions about Rahul Gandhi's accountability for his recent political setbacks, notably in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Kesavan accused the Congress of evading responsibility for these failures by redirecting criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sidestepping internal dissent within the party.

In Karnataka, tensions rise amid speculations of a leadership shift as CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar struggle for influence, with significant administrative standstill reported in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)