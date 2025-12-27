Left Menu

CWC Meeting: Pressure on Congress Leadership Amid Internal Strife

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan questions Rahul Gandhi's accountability for recent failures, highlighting Congress's internal disputes and misdirected focus. The meeting stirs speculation about Karnataka leadership, with unresolved tensions between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar affecting governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:33 IST
CWC Meeting: Pressure on Congress Leadership Amid Internal Strife
BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Congress Working Committee prepares to convene, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan has raised questions about Rahul Gandhi's accountability for his recent political setbacks, notably in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Kesavan accused the Congress of evading responsibility for these failures by redirecting criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sidestepping internal dissent within the party.

In Karnataka, tensions rise amid speculations of a leadership shift as CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar struggle for influence, with significant administrative standstill reported in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

 India
2
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

 Australia
3
Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

 Australia
4
England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025