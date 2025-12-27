CWC Meeting: Pressure on Congress Leadership Amid Internal Strife
Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan questions Rahul Gandhi's accountability for recent failures, highlighting Congress's internal disputes and misdirected focus. The meeting stirs speculation about Karnataka leadership, with unresolved tensions between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar affecting governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:33 IST
- Country:
- India
As the Congress Working Committee prepares to convene, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan has raised questions about Rahul Gandhi's accountability for his recent political setbacks, notably in the Bihar Assembly elections.
Kesavan accused the Congress of evading responsibility for these failures by redirecting criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sidestepping internal dissent within the party.
In Karnataka, tensions rise amid speculations of a leadership shift as CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar struggle for influence, with significant administrative standstill reported in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CWC
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- CR Kesavan
- Bihar election
- Karnataka
- Siddaramaiah
- DK Shivakumar
- Modi
ALSO READ
Leadership Tensions Loom Over Karnataka Amid Delhi CWC Meeting
Kerala CM slams Karnataka demolitions, calls it 'bulldozer justice'
Will investigate safety mechanism of buses operating in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah
President Droupadi Murmu to undertake sea sortie in submarine from Karwar Harbour, Karnataka on December 28: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Padikkal, Nair hand title holders Karnataka second consecutive win