Congress Gears Up for Strategic Meeting Post MGNREGA Replacement

Top Congress leaders are meeting to discuss the political strategy and action plan following the government's replacement of MGNREGA with the new VB-G RAM G law. This extended Congress Working Committee meeting includes key political figures and occurs post-Bihar poll defeat, prior to upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:53 IST
  • India

In a crucial meeting set for Saturday, senior leaders of Congress will congregate to strategize on the political climate and formulate a protest plan against the government's recent legislative decisions. This assembly follows the controversial switch from MGNREGA to the newly enacted VB-G RAM G law.

Expected to be an extended session of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), discussions will include chief ministers from Congress-led states and Presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees. This convening is particularly significant, marking the first CWC meeting after the party's setback in the Bihar elections.

As Congress prepares for state assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the new law has prompted plans for agitation against what is viewed as a legislative affront, particularly after removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name. The law now requires a balanced funding approach between the central and state governments, further intensifying the opposition's dissent.

