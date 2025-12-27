Left Menu

Kharge Urges National Protest Against MGNREGA Repeal

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls for a national campaign against the repeal of MGNREGA. He equates the government's decision with the three farm laws, citing a need for public protest. Additionally, Kharge raises concerns over electoral roll revisions and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:12 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a robust national campaign against the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a significant UPA government legislation providing rural employment. Kharge compared the situation to previous government actions such as the farm laws repealed after public outrage.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge criticized the government's approach, claiming that the electoral roll revision is a conspiracy to limit democratic participation. He emphasized the necessity of a public movement to reverse the MGNREGA repeal, similar to efforts that halted changes in land acquisition laws in 2015.

Kharge also voiced concerns over attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and disruptions of Christmas celebrations in India by groups linked to BJP and RSS. Such incidents, he noted, harm communal harmony and tarnish India's international image.

