Left Menu

Massive Voter Roll Cleanup Spurs Political Battle in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral roll will feature 12.55 crore voters, with 2.89 crore names deleted. Critics, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, allege the process favors the ruling BJP. Deletions occurred due to reasons like death or relocation. A reapplication process and objections period begin January 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:46 IST
Massive Voter Roll Cleanup Spurs Political Battle in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is set to publish its draft electoral roll featuring approximately 12.55 crore voters, while 2.89 crore names have been omitted from the previous list. Those excluded have until January 31 to contest their deletions by submitting Form 6.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa explained that more than 1 crore voters fall into an 'unmapped' category, requiring submission of self-attested documents to move into the 'mapped' status as mandated by the Election Commission. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the rolls focused on ensuring a 'Clean Electoral Roll' and concluded in December.

Critics, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, argue that the exercise is skewed towards benefiting the ruling BJP, accusations which the party dismisses as baseless. Deletions occurred due to death, relocation, or dual enrollments. The EC allows objections against included names via Form 7. The political temperature continues to rise over this electoral exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmo...

 Global
2
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India
3
Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Prejudice

Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Preju...

 India
4
India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in five-match series.

India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025