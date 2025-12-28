India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance
In the fourth women's T20I match, India showcased an impressive performance against Sri Lanka. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opened strongly, contributing 80 and 79 runs, respectively. Richa Ghosh added 40 not out. India completed their innings with a commanding total of 221/2, efficiently supported by strategic bowling.
In a thrilling women's T20I clash, India displayed exceptional prowess against Sri Lanka. The match, held on Sunday, saw India set a formidable total of 221/2 in 20 overs.
Opener Smriti Mandhana scored an impressive 80 runs before being caught by Dulani off Shehani's delivery. Partnering her, Shafali Verma also shone brightly with 79 runs, caught and bowled by Madushani.
Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten at 40, while Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 16 not out. India's total was bolstered by extras totaling six runs. The bowling efforts by Sri Lanka saw Malsha Shehani take one wicket with figures of 4-0-32-1.
