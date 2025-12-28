Left Menu

India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

In the fourth women's T20I match, India showcased an impressive performance against Sri Lanka. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opened strongly, contributing 80 and 79 runs, respectively. Richa Ghosh added 40 not out. India completed their innings with a commanding total of 221/2, efficiently supported by strategic bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:40 IST
India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling women's T20I clash, India displayed exceptional prowess against Sri Lanka. The match, held on Sunday, saw India set a formidable total of 221/2 in 20 overs.

Opener Smriti Mandhana scored an impressive 80 runs before being caught by Dulani off Shehani's delivery. Partnering her, Shafali Verma also shone brightly with 79 runs, caught and bowled by Madushani.

Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten at 40, while Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 16 not out. India's total was bolstered by extras totaling six runs. The bowling efforts by Sri Lanka saw Malsha Shehani take one wicket with figures of 4-0-32-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India
2
Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Prejudice

Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Preju...

 India
3
India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in five-match series.

India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in f...

 Global
4
Political Clash in Murshidabad: MLA's Son Detained Over Police Altercation

Political Clash in Murshidabad: MLA's Son Detained Over Police Altercation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025