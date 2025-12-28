India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

In a thrilling women's T20I clash, India displayed exceptional prowess against Sri Lanka. The match, held on Sunday, saw India set a formidable total of 221/2 in 20 overs.

Opener Smriti Mandhana scored an impressive 80 runs before being caught by Dulani off Shehani's delivery. Partnering her, Shafali Verma also shone brightly with 79 runs, caught and bowled by Madushani.

Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten at 40, while Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 16 not out. India's total was bolstered by extras totaling six runs. The bowling efforts by Sri Lanka saw Malsha Shehani take one wicket with figures of 4-0-32-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)