Trump and Zelenskyy's Face-to-Face: A Step Toward Peace?

President Donald Trump will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday to negotiate a potential peace agreement to conclude the war sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia intensified its attacks, targeting Kyiv and other areas, just days ahead of the talks.

The discussions at the private club in Palm Beach, Florida, are expected to focus on security, economic agreements, and territorial issues involving the hotly contested Donbas region. Reports indicate ongoing negotiations have resulted in a 20-point draft proposal that is nearly complete, representing a step toward conflict resolution.

Coupled with diplomatic engagements, such as substantial Canadian financial aid to Ukraine, President Trump's administration is working to broker peace. However, challenges remain with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who demands territorial recognition and insists Kyiv must limit its military expansion, creating a complex path forward for the peace process.

