Sigachi Industries Executive Arrested Amid Tragedy

Amit Raj Sinha, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Sigachi Industries, has been detained in connection with a devastating accident at the company's pharmaceutical plant in Sangareddy, Telangana, police announced on Sunday. The incident, which occurred in June, claimed the lives of 54 individuals in a tragic explosion.

Sinha, identified as accused number two in the case, was apprehended on Saturday. The case involves six individuals from Sigachi Industries, according to a senior police official. The June 30 explosion and subsequent fire at the manufacturing plant resulted in mass casualties and injuries.

In an official statement, Sigachi Industries expressed their intent to cooperate with the ongoing legal procedures, while emphasizing the protection of their rights under the law. The company has committed to keeping all relevant parties informed about significant developments in the legal proceedings and reiterated their support for the families affected by the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)