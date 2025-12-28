Left Menu

Sigachi Industries Executive Arrested Amid Tragedy

Amit Raj Sinha, Managing Director & CEO of Sigachi Industries, was arrested following a deadly explosion at the company's pharmaceutical plant in Telangana. The tragic incident resulted in 54 fatalities. An FIR has been filed against several company officials, and the legal process is ongoing as Sigachi pledges cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:07 IST
Sigachi Industries Executive Arrested Amid Tragedy
executive
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Raj Sinha, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Sigachi Industries, has been detained in connection with a devastating accident at the company's pharmaceutical plant in Sangareddy, Telangana, police announced on Sunday. The incident, which occurred in June, claimed the lives of 54 individuals in a tragic explosion.

Sinha, identified as accused number two in the case, was apprehended on Saturday. The case involves six individuals from Sigachi Industries, according to a senior police official. The June 30 explosion and subsequent fire at the manufacturing plant resulted in mass casualties and injuries.

In an official statement, Sigachi Industries expressed their intent to cooperate with the ongoing legal procedures, while emphasizing the protection of their rights under the law. The company has committed to keeping all relevant parties informed about significant developments in the legal proceedings and reiterated their support for the families affected by the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

 India
2
Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

 India
3
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmo...

 Global
4
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025