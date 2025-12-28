Delhi's AI-Driven Approach to Pollution: A Game-Changer
The Delhi government plans to collaborate with IIT Kanpur to use AI for identifying pollution sources more precisely. This initiative aims to enhance decision-making with real-time data and targeted interventions, focusing on four key areas: vehicular emissions, dust control, industrial pollution, and waste management.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is pursuing a collaboration with IIT Kanpur to enhance pollution management using Artificial Intelligence. This move aims to use AI for pinpointing pollution sources and evaluating their impacts more precisely, according to officials on Sunday.
The environment department is gearing up to outline a strategic collaboration roadmap. It involves building institutional mechanisms for phased implementation of AI-driven pollution control, an official statement highlighted.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the shift towards data-driven decision-making with real-time insights and measurable outcomes. The initiative's key focus areas include vehicular emissions, dust control, industrial pollutants, and waste management, all tackled with enhanced efficiency and accountability across municipal bodies and technical institutions.
