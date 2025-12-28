Delhi's AI-Driven Approach to Pollution: A Game-Changer

The Delhi government is pursuing a collaboration with IIT Kanpur to enhance pollution management using Artificial Intelligence. This move aims to use AI for pinpointing pollution sources and evaluating their impacts more precisely, according to officials on Sunday.

The environment department is gearing up to outline a strategic collaboration roadmap. It involves building institutional mechanisms for phased implementation of AI-driven pollution control, an official statement highlighted.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the shift towards data-driven decision-making with real-time insights and measurable outcomes. The initiative's key focus areas include vehicular emissions, dust control, industrial pollutants, and waste management, all tackled with enhanced efficiency and accountability across municipal bodies and technical institutions.