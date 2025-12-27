Anjuman Khuddam Syedzadgan Condemns Violence Against Minorities

The Anjuman Khuddam Syedzadgan, representing the caretakers of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, condemned recent acts of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh and India. They called for peace and justice at the culmination of the annual Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Reports of targeted attacks on Hindus, including the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, have raised alarm among the community. Syed Sarwar Chishty, the hereditary khadim, emphasized that such acts of hatred violate humanity's principles and urged a collective moral response.

The Anjuman appealed to religious leaders and dargah caretakers across India to raise their voices against these atrocities. They urged Muslims to peacefully protest violence targeting minorities and called on the Bangladesh government to safeguard minorities and hold culprits accountable. Additionally, they referenced incidents like the alleged lynching in Bihar and vandalism during Christmas in India, urging zero tolerance from authorities and stressing the importance of interfaith harmony.