Gold Holds Steady Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiations and Treasury Yield Fluctuations

On Friday, gold prices remained steady, aided by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields, which reduced the cost of holding bullion. Despite muted safe-haven demand, market interest continues to center around the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran concerning Tehran's nuclear program.

Spot gold saw a minor decrease of 0.1%, settling at $5,180.09 per ounce by 0752 GMT. Meanwhile, the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to a three-month low, providing support for gold to remain stable despite diminishing risk premiums following U.S.-Iran discussions.

The month of February saw gold secure its seventh consecutive monthly gain, exceeding 6% as U.S. tariff uncertainties and heightened U.S.-Iran tensions bolstered its appeal as a safe-haven asset. Other precious metals such as silver, platinum, and palladium also reported significant gains, with silver rising by 1.9%.