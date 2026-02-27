Gold Holds Steady Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiations and Treasury Yield Fluctuations
Gold prices remained stable on Friday, supported by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program. Despite a slight decrease in spot gold, overall gains for February were bolstered by geopolitical tensions and renewed tariff uncertainty. Silver, platinum, and palladium also saw significant monthly gains.
On Friday, gold prices remained steady, aided by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields, which reduced the cost of holding bullion. Despite muted safe-haven demand, market interest continues to center around the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran concerning Tehran's nuclear program.
Spot gold saw a minor decrease of 0.1%, settling at $5,180.09 per ounce by 0752 GMT. Meanwhile, the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to a three-month low, providing support for gold to remain stable despite diminishing risk premiums following U.S.-Iran discussions.
The month of February saw gold secure its seventh consecutive monthly gain, exceeding 6% as U.S. tariff uncertainties and heightened U.S.-Iran tensions bolstered its appeal as a safe-haven asset. Other precious metals such as silver, platinum, and palladium also reported significant gains, with silver rising by 1.9%.
