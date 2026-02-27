Left Menu

Gold Holds Steady Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiations and Treasury Yield Fluctuations

Gold prices remained stable on Friday, supported by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program. Despite a slight decrease in spot gold, overall gains for February were bolstered by geopolitical tensions and renewed tariff uncertainty. Silver, platinum, and palladium also saw significant monthly gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, gold prices remained steady, aided by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields, which reduced the cost of holding bullion. Despite muted safe-haven demand, market interest continues to center around the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran concerning Tehran's nuclear program.

Spot gold saw a minor decrease of 0.1%, settling at $5,180.09 per ounce by 0752 GMT. Meanwhile, the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to a three-month low, providing support for gold to remain stable despite diminishing risk premiums following U.S.-Iran discussions.

The month of February saw gold secure its seventh consecutive monthly gain, exceeding 6% as U.S. tariff uncertainties and heightened U.S.-Iran tensions bolstered its appeal as a safe-haven asset. Other precious metals such as silver, platinum, and palladium also reported significant gains, with silver rising by 1.9%.

