A Documentary Triumph: 'Democracy in Debt' Shines at Jalgaon Film Festival

The award-winning documentary 'Democracy in Debt: Sri Lanka Beyond the Headlines' will receive two prestigious awards at the 2026 Jalgaon International Film Festival. The film explores Sri Lanka's economic crisis and features diverse voices. Produced by Beena Sarwar and Dr. SinhaRaja Tammita Delgoda, it has resonated globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:12 IST
A Pakistani-Sri Lankan documentary, 'Democracy in Debt: Sri Lanka Beyond the Headlines', has emerged as a winner at the upcoming 2026 Jalgaon International Film Festival in India.

Supported by the Pulitzer Centre, the film, crafted by Pakistani journalist Beena Sarwar and Sri Lankan historian Dr. SinhaRaja Tammita Delgoda, will be honored on March 1 with awards for Best Social Film and Best Screenplay.

Depicting the aftermath of Sri Lanka's economic crisis, the documentary, which premiered in 2024, has touched audiences worldwide with its authentic portrayal, earning screenings at over 80 global events.

