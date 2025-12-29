Vandalism Strikes Congress Office in Kerala Amid Political Tensions

An incident of alleged vandalism rocked the Congress mandalam committee office in North Kerala, reportedly occurring just after midnight, as party sources noted on Monday.

The incident, which took place at the Gandhi Mandiram building in Karivellur, saw miscreants breaking in, setting campaign boards ablaze, and damaging photographs of national leaders along with office appliances. The Congress leadership pointed fingers at CPI(M) workers for orchestrating the attack.

The attack followed a Special Intensive Revision night camp that concluded by 10 p.m. Law enforcement swiftly moved to inspect and secure the area, following a complaint from Congress Mandalam president Sheeba Murali. Investigations are underway, with police focusing on identifying the perpetrators amid heightened political tensions.

