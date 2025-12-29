Left Menu

Vandalism Strikes Congress Office in Kerala Amid Political Tensions

Unidentified individuals allegedly vandalized the Congress mandalam committee office in North Kerala, causing significant damage. The attack occurred post-midnight after an SIR night camp. Congress leaders accuse CPI(M) workers, and a case has been registered. Police are pursuing the culprits and increasing security due to rising political tensions.

Kannur | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:26 IST
  • India

An incident of alleged vandalism rocked the Congress mandalam committee office in North Kerala, reportedly occurring just after midnight, as party sources noted on Monday.

The incident, which took place at the Gandhi Mandiram building in Karivellur, saw miscreants breaking in, setting campaign boards ablaze, and damaging photographs of national leaders along with office appliances. The Congress leadership pointed fingers at CPI(M) workers for orchestrating the attack.

The attack followed a Special Intensive Revision night camp that concluded by 10 p.m. Law enforcement swiftly moved to inspect and secure the area, following a complaint from Congress Mandalam president Sheeba Murali. Investigations are underway, with police focusing on identifying the perpetrators amid heightened political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

