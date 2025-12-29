Left Menu

China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

China's military initiated joint drills near Taiwan as a warning against separatist forces, prompting Taiwan to accuse China of being 'the biggest destroyer of peace.' Tensions arose after U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and comments by Japan's prime minister about potential military involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move escalating tensions in the region, China's military has initiated large-scale air, navy, and rocket drills around Taiwan. This action, denounced by Beijing as a 'stern warning' against separatist entities, has prompted Taiwan to place its military on alert, accusing China of undermining regional peace.

The exercises, set to continue for two days, follow recent developments that have inflamed Sino-Taiwanese relations, including U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and remarks from Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Takaichi has hinted at the possibility of Japan's military intervention if China takes aggressive action against Taiwan, a self-governing region that Beijing insists must come under its control.

As a consequence of these military activities, Taiwan's aviation authority has reported significant disruptions. Over 100,000 international air travelers are facing cancellations or rerouted flights due to the drills, further highlighting the widening implications of this geopolitical standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

