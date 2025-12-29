China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

In a significant move escalating tensions in the region, China's military has initiated large-scale air, navy, and rocket drills around Taiwan. This action, denounced by Beijing as a 'stern warning' against separatist entities, has prompted Taiwan to place its military on alert, accusing China of undermining regional peace.

The exercises, set to continue for two days, follow recent developments that have inflamed Sino-Taiwanese relations, including U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and remarks from Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Takaichi has hinted at the possibility of Japan's military intervention if China takes aggressive action against Taiwan, a self-governing region that Beijing insists must come under its control.

As a consequence of these military activities, Taiwan's aviation authority has reported significant disruptions. Over 100,000 international air travelers are facing cancellations or rerouted flights due to the drills, further highlighting the widening implications of this geopolitical standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)