Land Tensions: Karnataka's Demolition Drive Sparks Political Fury

Amidst heated political tensions, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stood by the government's decision to execute a demolition drive targeting illegal encroachments in Bengaluru. The initiative aims to clear land for a proposed solid waste processing unit, a move that has sparked controversy and accusations of minority-targeted actions.

Deputy CM Shivakumar criticized Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming he politicized the issue to garner minority support ahead of upcoming elections. The demolition has drawn ire from political leaders across the border, with accusations of 'bulldozer raj' and minority vote bank motivations.

Shivakumar reassured that those genuinely displaced would be rehabilitated, while emphasizing the need to protect government land from illegal encroachments. Allegations have surfaced regarding financial exploitation, with promises to investigate and act against those responsible for fraudulent land allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)