BJP's Nitin Nabin Returns Home Amidst Whirlwind Political Tour

Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed national working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), returned to his hometown Patna on Monday for a brief, three-day visit. The Bankipur MLA was warmly received by party MLAs at the airport, where he politely greeted journalists.

According to a BJP statement, Nabin's itinerary for Tuesday includes attending several local programs and interactions with party members. The visit holds special significance as he is also scheduled to commemorate his father, Nabin Chandra Sinha, a notable BJP figure, on Wednesday.

Sinha passed away in 2006, and his death led to a bypoll victory for Nabin, marking his foray into politics. Recently, Nabin's ascent within the BJP ranks has been remarkable, prompting him to resign from his previous ministerial role in Nitish Kumar's cabinet.